Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $621.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $585.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $634.98. The firm has a market cap of $296.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

