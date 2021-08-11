Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.68. The stock had a trading volume of 91,702,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,145,250. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.