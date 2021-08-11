Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 554.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,435,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $551,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $742,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING stock opened at $169.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 178.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.53.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.