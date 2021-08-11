Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $357.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

