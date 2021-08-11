AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.90. 3,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,693. AECOM has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

