AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.90. 3,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,693. AECOM has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

