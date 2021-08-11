Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Holdings Cut by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 43.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,988 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 608,334 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 701,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 90,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,375 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

AGLE opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

