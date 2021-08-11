Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
AEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
NYSE AEG opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.11.
About Aegon
Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.
