Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 36.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

