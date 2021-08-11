Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,064 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agile Growth were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGRU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $2,979,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agile Growth in the first quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,984,000.

Shares of AGGRU stock remained flat at $$9.95 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Agile Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

