Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Shares Gap Up to $26.62

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.62, but opened at $27.93. Agrify shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 6,993 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Agrify alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFY. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.