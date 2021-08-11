Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Director Robert Taglich Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Director Robert Taglich purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Taglich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Taglich acquired 20,000 shares of Air Industries Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $22,600.00.

Air Industries Group stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 63,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 236.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the first quarter worth about $681,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

