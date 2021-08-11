Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.90

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 4960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The stock has a market cap of $672.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $97,835.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,027.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 435.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 364.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

