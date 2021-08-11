Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. 383,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,411. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $28.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47.

AKYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

