Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold Sells 10,000 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Karen G. Narwold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Albemarle alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40.

Albemarle stock opened at $239.03 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $242.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.92.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.