Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Alector alerts:

ALEC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

ALEC traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,943. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.88. Alector has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 9,981 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $310,808.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,609 shares of company stock worth $9,076,069. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alector by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $20,862,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 819.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 845,333 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $12,136,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at $10,179,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alector (ALEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.