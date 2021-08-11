Algorand Hits Market Capitalization of $2.95 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and $196.89 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00036454 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00295805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00035661 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013402 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.10 or 0.02310825 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,670,716,865 coins and its circulating supply is 3,233,367,748 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.