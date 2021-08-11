Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $19,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $719,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $194.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.36. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $112.71 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.92.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

