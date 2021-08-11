Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALNA stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.