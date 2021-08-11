Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 20,589 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.96% of MarketAxess worth $168,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.8% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 9.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,458,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,444 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

MarketAxess stock opened at $467.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.