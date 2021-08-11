Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 181,759 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,056,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 181,759 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $149,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 509,107 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,160,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XEC opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.68.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.48.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

