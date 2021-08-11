Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 25,484 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 685,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 25,484 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $164,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $235.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.77. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. raised their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.15.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

