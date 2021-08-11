Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,165,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,504 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $157,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,792 shares of company stock worth $1,777,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -138.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.67. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

