Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €254.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €254.00 ($298.82) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALV. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €226.67 ($266.67).

FRA ALV opened at €201.30 ($236.82) on Monday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €211.16.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

