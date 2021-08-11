Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €240.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €240.00 ($282.35) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €226.67 ($266.67).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €201.30 ($236.82) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €211.16. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

