Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Allied Esports Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

AESE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 159,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,933. Allied Esports Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

