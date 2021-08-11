Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.50. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$43.92, with a volume of 186,076 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.48%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

