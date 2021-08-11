Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $195.23, but opened at $188.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $198.74, with a volume of 547 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $20,953,021. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.