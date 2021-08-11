Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $8.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,753.79. The stock had a trading volume of 760,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,557. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,598.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 437,974 shares of company stock worth $246,530,067. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

