Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,756.29. 16,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,577. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,598.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,974 shares of company stock valued at $246,530,067. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

