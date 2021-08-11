Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,732.47. The company had a trading volume of 24,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,491. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,528.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

