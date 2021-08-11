Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%.

ALPN traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. 46,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $216.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 9,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $94,824.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,483.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 63,917 shares of company stock worth $895,619 over the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

