alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.51 ($19.43).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €17.93 ($21.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

