Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the software’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.81.

In related news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $618,680.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,383.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 17,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,167,063.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,930 shares of company stock worth $26,941,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,408 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,958 shares of the software’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the software’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

