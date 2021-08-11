Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

NYSE AEE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.90. 18,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,917. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.76.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 113.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Ameren by 297.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,986 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

