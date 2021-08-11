American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,908 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

