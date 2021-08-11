American Campus Communities, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

American Campus Communities has raised its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Campus Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 1,880.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Campus Communities to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

NYSE ACC opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $1,153,253. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

