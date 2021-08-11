American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean Sells 16,282 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew J. Mclean also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00.

AEO stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,843,000 after acquiring an additional 141,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,954,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

