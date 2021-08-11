American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.10. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $33.08, with a volume of 10,097 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on AMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $362.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

