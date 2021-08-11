American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. American National Group accounts for about 0.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American National Group in the fourth quarter worth $15,442,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 33,017 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in American National Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 136,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American National Group alerts:

Shares of ANAT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.10. 8,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,705. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $191.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.61.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.