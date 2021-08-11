American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) by 164.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Shared Hospital Services were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 63,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS).

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.