Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 5,715 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of OneSpan worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OneSpan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OneSpan by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,867 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in OneSpan by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSPN. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.54 million, a P/E ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $31.64.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $320,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,081 shares of company stock worth $883,961 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

