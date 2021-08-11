Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 144,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Grifols by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Grifols by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRFS opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.56. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

