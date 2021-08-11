Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.64 Million Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 28.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPS stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.22. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.47.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

