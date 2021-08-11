Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of Chuy’s worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $233,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $624.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

