Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 14,270 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 127,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 13.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 311,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sterling Construction by 40.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 148,734 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $660.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.68.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

