Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,279 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

