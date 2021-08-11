Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.89. 126,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,117. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.