Ampleforth Hits Market Capitalization of $144.40 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $144.40 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.12 or 0.00888690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00112412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 189,065,259 coins and its circulating supply is 137,376,924 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

