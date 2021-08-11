Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

