Analysts Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.11). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

DSGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 120,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,990. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

