Analysts Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. Premier reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Premier.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Premier stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Premier by 66.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

